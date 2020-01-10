Urgent appeal for missing boys
POLICE hold serious concerns for the safety of two little boys missing from Toowoomba since Tuesday.
The boys, aged 3 and 4, were last seen at leaving Bellara Drive in Harristown Toowoomba at around 2pm on January 7.
Both boys are described as Caucasian with blonde hair; the older boy has blue eyes while the younger boy has brown eyes.
Police believe the boys may be in the Toowoomba area or around Newcastle, in New South Wales.
Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.