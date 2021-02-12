Menu
A search is under way for a 69-year-old man whose upturned boat was found hours after he failed to return home from a fishing trip.
Upturned boat found in search for missing fisherman

12th Feb 2021 11:11 AM
A SEARCH is under way for a 69-year-old man whose upturned boat was found hours after he failed to return home from a fishing trip.

The man went fishing about 3pm in Gayundah Creek, in the Hinchinbrook Island area.

He was expected to return about an hour later.

 

The man's wife contacted police when he failed to return and was unable to be reached via radio.

Police launched a search operation last night and located the man's upturned two metre boat around 2.30am this morning.

The man has not yet been located.

 

Originally published as Upturned boat found in search for missing fisherman

hinchinbrook island missing fisherman search and rescue

