Upsizers in prime position to buy

PRIME PROPERTY: A beautifully renovated six bedroom 1940s property on 953sqm at 106 Bright St, East Lismore, has attracted strong interest since it went on the market. Supplied

BUYERS looking for their second home in the urban 2480 postcode have a good range of properties to choose from this weekend.

While Lismore offers a good selection for first home buyers, those wanting to upsize into the $500,000 to $700,000 market will find plenty to impress.

Unlike those starting out on the property ladder, these buyers with a bit more in the bank are looking to purchase a home with more pizzazz.

They can afford to be more picky and will take their time to choose the right property rather than settle for a home that's not ideal.

Plus they have the experience of purchasing before, so are more astute when it comes to negotiating with agents and vendors.

Quite often it's a family wanting a bigger backyard for their children and pets to enjoy, with a second bathroom or master with an ensuite or extra room to host family and friends.

No matter the age of the house, they often want as much of the renovation completed as possible, so they can simply move in and relax.

According to recent data from Core Logic, the median house price in Richmond Hill in the 12 months to June was $630,000.

While the data revealed houses in East Lismore saw a median price of $370,000, there were plenty of impressive residences which attracted second home buyers and sold for a higher price.

At 106 Bright St, East Lismore, a 1940s era house which has been renovated to highlight many of its original features is on the market for $539,000.

The property which sits on a 953sqm block, comprises six bedrooms, a sleep-out plus study, two bathrooms, modern kitchen, and a downstairs utility area with a second bathroom and kitchenette.

Wal Murray & Co First National agent Gary Wells said the residence was ideal for an extended family or for someone looking to reside in one part and rent out the rest of the property as it was so close to Southern Cross University and the hospital precinct.

"We had had a lot of interest since it was listed last week," he said.

Other properties in the $500,000 to $700,000 range.

15 Garden St, Girards Hill - A two-story four bedroom, two bathroom home in the popular 'heritage zone' of Lismore. $560,000.

4 Camelot Rd, Goonellabah - A five bedroom, two bathroom home on the ever-popular Northern Ridge. $610,000.

7 Woodland Ave, Lismore Heights - A four bedroom, two bathroom, masterbuilt house ideal for families. $625,000 to $645,000.

46 James Rd, Goonellabah - A four bedroom, two bathroom house with a double garage and a salt-water pool. $549,000.

386 Richmond Hill Rd, Richmond - A four bedroom, two bathroom brick and tile residence with an established garden. $570,000 to $600,000.

4 Willow Tree Drive, Chilcotts Grass - A five bedroom house with in-ground pool, a double lock up garage with internal access and a workshop. $645,000.