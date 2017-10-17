Uproar after long-standing trees get chopped

Social media is in meltdown over the trees being chopped down.

LOCALS have been left devastated after long-standing trees in the heart of Woolgoolga were lopped today.

It initially seemed to be some routine pruning, but many residents have been left in shock after the trees were unexpectedly chopped down from the side of Beach St.

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said they were cut down to maintain the same number of parking spaces in nearby Wharf St.

"Council was hoping to be able to relocate the trees, but there are service pipes close by that meant we couldn't dig a hole big enough to remove the trees and transplant them," the spokesperson said.

"We are building two garden beds either side of the new driveway to offset the loss of the trees. The overall aim is to maintain the same number of parking spaces in Wharf St."

Many residents have taken to social media, and it appears the demise of the trees isn't sitting too well, with some saying Woolgoolga is losing its 'village feel'.

"It is depressing to see the place going from relaxed easy beach lifestyle to rack and ruin," Jody Brownlow wrote.

"We were intending to stay here for the rest of our lives but maybe it's time to move near our family. Woogoolga has lost its village feel," wrote Gail Banks.

The controversy is reminiscent of the uproar which took place in Bellingen months earlier, where locals held a number of rallies after Bellingen Shire Council made the decision to clear Camphor Laurel trees in Bellingen's Church St.