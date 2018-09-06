Upgrading surf facilities

Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Clubs are being encouraged to apply for funding.

Trevor Veale

IF your surf club needs improved facilities, this round of funding is not to be missed.

As part of a $4 million statewide boost to surf club facilities funding, surf life saving clubs can now apply for funding for infrastructure improvements.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said surf life saving clubs across NSW are set to benefit from funding which will improve facilities which help save the lives of locals, visitors and tourists.

"Surf life saving clubs are home base for our tens of thousands of volunteer lifesavers patrolling our beaches, allowing all age groups to learn about and contribute to water safety," Mr Fraser said.

"We rely on the skill and passion of volunteer surf lifesavers to provide this service and this vital injection of funding will ensure lifesavers have the support they need to do their important work through improving the standard and quality of surf life saving clubs in NSW."

Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said more than $28 million in funding had been allocated in the past decade to make club facilities across NSW safer, accessible and secure.

"Not just an important home base for volunteers patrolling our beaches, surf clubs are hive of community activity, used for training courses, community gatherings and sporting events," Mr Ayres said.

"From nippers to senior patrollers, members of surf life saving clubs provide an amazing service to the people of NSW."

Applications close on Friday, October 5.

Click here for application and eligibility details.