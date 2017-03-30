25°
Upgrades continue on the Sikh temple

Rachel Vercoe
| 30th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
New golden domes have been placed on the Sikh temple in Woolgoolga. Trevor Veale

AS YOU pass by the First Sikh Temple in Australia you may notice some bring new additions to the roof.

The First Sikh Temple, located in Hastings St, Woolgoolga was built and officially opened in June of 1968.

Four years ago redevelopment began and earlier this week, three golden domes were placed on the building.

"We are hoping to have the project completed by the end of the year,” said Amarjit More, Public Officer for the Sikh Temple.

Seven more domes will go on each corner of the building next week.

Mr More said the domes are made out of fibreglass panels manufactured from India and assembled in Woolgoolga by artisans from India.

The temple is also ordering marble and granite from India which should arrive in approximately a month for the stairs and floor.

Costing around $3 million, the project has been funded through donations from travelling to different towns and locally.

Keep an eye out for the changes to come to the building.

