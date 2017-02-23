Upgrade delays

MOTORISTS can expect changed traffic conditions with a detour and decreased speed limits for the next two years.

As work begins on the Wooli Road overpass on the Pacific Highway upgrade, a detour via a short service road will be used by motorists.

Traffic control will be in place on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and between 8am and 5pm on Saturday when needed.

Minor delays can be expected between Woodburn and Broadwater for work to install koala fencing on both sides of the highway.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations where work is being done and all work is carried out weather permitting.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.