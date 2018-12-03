UPDATES: school closures, fires updates

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

AFTER a hellish week for residents in the Deepwater and surrounding area, the fight against numerous bushfires continues.

School Closures

Today there are two schools who've closed their doors as a result of the fires.

Both Lowmead State School and Wartburg State School were listed as closed this morning.

For more information visit https://closures.det.qld.gov.au/

Winfield

Currently as at 8.25am Monday 3 December, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services provided an update on the Winfield fire, stating the a bushfire is burning within containment lines between Coast Road and Baffle Creek.

The alert was issued at a stay informed status, with a bushfire warning level of advice.

"Firefighters will be backburning on the northern side of Baffle Creek this evening and crews will remain on scene to patrol the southern side of Baffle Creek," the update read.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

Captain Creek

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service have issued a prepare to leave for Captain Creek (part of Eurimbula bushfire) bushfire as at 9.20am.

The Bushfire warning level is at watch and act.

QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Captain Creek and conditions could get worse.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the update read.

"Currently as at 9.20am Monday 3 December, an unpredictable fire is burning in a south-easterly direction towards Davies Road, Oyster Creek Dam Road, Creevey Drive and Murphy Road, to the north of Baldaw Road. The fire is likely to impact this area.

"A large number of crews will be working in the Murphy Road area throughout the day. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door."

There is likely to be a large amount of smoke affecting Round Hill Road and Fingerboard Road, between Agnes Water and Miriam Vale. There is also likely to be a large number of emergency services vehicles and heavy machinery travelling on those roads today.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach

As of 6am the bushfire at Deepwater and surrounds was alerted as "stay informed" with the bushfire warning level at advice.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advise people not to return if you have evacuated, as conditions are too dangerous.

"Roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions remain extremely dangerous," the update read.

"Police are patrolling the area to ensure no one returns.

"Crews are working hard to make the area safe in preparation for the return of residents."

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 6am Monday 3 December, this fire is contained within constructed lines and crews will continue to strengthen these containment lines throughout the day.

"There is still fire activity within the containment lines which is producing large volumes of smoke," the update said.

"Fire activity is expected to intensify today as wind increases from mid-morning.

"Crews continue to work extremely hard to remove dangerous trees from the area."

The area will continue to be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.