21°
News

UPDATE: Women, 52 and 70, arrested during protest

Jasmine Minhas
| 5th Jun 2017 4:45 PM
Six 'Stop Adani' protesters were arrested today at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office, and 4 were later released.
Six 'Stop Adani' protesters were arrested today at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office, and 4 were later released. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE: COFFS/CLARENCE police have confirmed two women have been issued infringements following the Adani coal mine protest outside Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker's office.

Police Media Unit said at around 10am, police attended the scene and spoke to approximately 30 protesters.

After negotiations, a number of the protesters left voluntarily, however two women aged 52 and 70 refused to leave and were escorted out by police.

The two women were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were issued infringement notices for remaining on enclosed lands, and were then released.

Meanwhile, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has responded to the controversy, saying admin staff were simply following standard office procedures.

"Constituents are welcome to contact the office, and we endeavour to schedule an appointment with them at the next available opportunity,” said Mr Hartsuyker.

"Due to the busy nature of my calender, and as explained by my staff to the group today, it is not common practice to receive confirmation of a scheduled appointment at the time of request. Typically, constituents are very understanding of this.

"My staff advised the group several times that the appointment request would be passed on and actioned, as per office standard procedures. As the entry foyer was congested with the group refusing to leave, this in turn restricted access by other constituents who wish to address their own concerns.

"My staff had no other option but to call the police to attend after the group indicated that they would not leave. I have met with the Coffs Climate Action Group on previous occasions.

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Liisa Rusanen said the group has no plans to back down following the arrests.

"We plan to continue peacefully protesting until the mine proposal is dropped, as we cannot risk the damage caused to the Great Barrier Reef and our climate.”

1PM: SIX climate change protesters have been arrested at MP Luke Hartsuyker's office this morning following a rally against the Adani coal mine project.

The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group said several grandparents and a school teacher were removed from Mr Hartsuyker's office by police after they refused to leave until admin staff scheduled an appointment for them to speak to Mr Hartsuyker.

The group have been running a series of protests over the past few months as part of the 'Stop Adani' campaign, a nation-wide movement to prevent the construction of Australia's largest coal mine in the Queensland Galilee Basin.

"Our government is proposing to give $1 billion in funding to build infrastructure for the Adani coal mine, and we're here to call on our Member for Parliament to speak up against that money going to coal mines,” said Coffs Coast Climate Action Group's Liisa Rusanen.

"We've decided we're not actually leaving until we get a meeting scheduled.”

Mr Hartsuyker was not present in his office during the demonstration.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  adani climate change luke hartsuyker

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell's Scott Bellamy reveals his property pick of the week

Tasman low to bring rain, cold to east coast

Get ready for some wet weather this week.

Temperatures across coastal NSW will also feel unseasonably cold

REVEALED: How much will it cost to keep Lock in prison

BIG COST: Keeping Thomas Lock behind bars will cost NSW taxpayers about $66,284 a year.

Child killer Thomas Lock will cost taxpayers at least $180 a day

Child killer given 36 years over toddler's death

Thomas Lock has today been sentenced to life imprisonment over the death of a toddler in Coffs Harbour in 2014.

Man who murdered a toddler to serve at least 27 years in jail

Local Partners

Get ahead of rising energy costs

SOMETHING as simple as turning off appliances off at the wall can result in tangible savings.

Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge is back and ready to roll

The 100k's ride at the Coff Coast Cycle Challenge held at the jetty. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Local business rally together to save Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

Immaculate Rural Home on 3.26 Manicured Acres Fronting Bonville Creek

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $1,286,760

This truly is the ultimate 1.32Ha (3.26 acres) rural lifestyle property just 10 minutes to Sawtell Beach and shopping centre and 16 minutes to Coffs Harbour...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,125,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Executive Bonville residence...

121 North Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $859,000 ...

This elegantly appointed home is nestled in a beautiful bushland enclave and embraced by private gardens with a sealed driveway lined with pencil pines. Cleverly...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $629,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

Brand new boutique apartments!

1-10/81 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Upon...

Astoria has been designed by award winning "g2 architects" and brings a refreshing design to the Coffs Coast. On offer are eight apartments and two penthouses...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

Investment, walk to beach, excellent tenant...

4/2-4 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000 ...

This fully furnished spacious two bedroom townhouse is located in a very neat and quiet complex with only a short walk separating you from the beach, major...

Affordable Woolgoolga...

20a Landrigan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 1 $359,000

Are you looking to live a short distance from the township of Woolgoolga, with its friendly cafes and restaurants? Are you a boating, beach or water sport...

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Busy time ahead for first home buyers

INCETIVES: First home buyers will save tens of thousands of dollars to help get them into the property market.

Find out how much you can save on buying a new home

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!