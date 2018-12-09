Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCENE OF THE ATTACK: Break Wall at Nambucca Heads.
SCENE OF THE ATTACK: Break Wall at Nambucca Heads. Westpac Rescue Helicopter
News

UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2018 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update: A spokesman for the John Hunter Hospital has said the male surfer attacked by a shark this morning is currently in a serious but stable condition.

The surfer arrived at the hospital just after 11am and is being monitored by hospital staff.

Earlier: THE male surfer who was attacked by a shark earlier this morning at Nambucca Heads has arrived at John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

The 36-year-old suffered five severe lacerations below the knee on his right leg and lost a significant amount of blood on scene.

Six ambulance crews along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident and treated the man on site.

He was then winched into the helicopter before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital via Port Macquarie.

He is currently receiving medical attention at the John Hunter Hospital.

More Stories

coffs harbour nambucca heads shark attack shark attack
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    News The man has been flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    News The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra kept the fine tunes flowing.

    Local Partners