Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns.
THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns. Frank Redward/NSW Police
News

UPDATE: Search called off for missing man Lachlan Cairns

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Jul 2019 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A spokeswoman for NSW Police has confirmed the land search for missing man Lachlan Cairns has been called off.

The spokeswoman said inquires are still being made into where Mr Cairns may be, but the SES and police command post which was set-up at Barcoongere has been dismantled.

EARLIER: NSW Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns didn't have a permanent place of residency in the time leading up to his disappearance.

A spokesperson from NSW Police said they believe the 46-year-old was living in his ute before it was discovered last Tuesday abandoned in a State Forest plantation at Barcoongere.

A search operation to locate Mr Cairns commenced around 4pm Friday after his disappearance was flagged to officers from the Coffs Clarence Police.

The search is currently underway for day three, with a command post established at the intersection of Barcoongere Way and Burns Road.

The search will once again be assisted by PolAir and SES.

Anyone with information about Mr Cairns' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

barcoongere state forest coffs clarence police coffs harbour missing man grafton missing man missing man nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

    premium_icon Comets seal minor premiership after catching fire in big win

    News THE Coffs Harbour Comets have produced a dominant second half performance against the Woolgoolga Seahorses on the weekend to seal the Group 2 minor premiership

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The list of accused facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best pub on the Coffs Coast as voted by you

    News WITH plenty of great venues across the region, which is the best?

    VOTE NOW: 15 best mechanics on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 15 best mechanics on the Coffs Coast

    News HERE are the top 15 mechanics on the Coffs Coast, as voted by you.