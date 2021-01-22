UPDATE: Missing man's car found

UPDATE: Police will resume the search for a man believed swept into seas off Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Coffs Harbour southern break wall about 6pm responding to reports a man had disappeared while walking along the pathway.

A 24-year-old woman told police she had been walking in front of the man when a large wave struck the break wall behind her; she turned around and the man had disappeared.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and began searching the area, assisted by Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue, NSW Ambulance, Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter and Coffs Harbour Lifeguards.

A short time later, police were approached by a local family, concerned that their 20-year-old son had not returned home from a walk along the beach; his car was found in the Gallows Beach car park.

The Advocate understands up to 40 members of the man's extended family have travelled from Sydney overnight to be at the scene.

Police will hold a media conference from a command post set up at the Jordan Esplanade at the south wall entrance this morning at 9.30am

The search was suspended at 10pm on Thursday evening; however, patrols of the foreshore continued throughout the night but there has been no sign of the man.

The missing man is described as being aged in his 20s, of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, with a muscular build and with dark hair. He may have been wearing a red shirt, with grey or beige shorts and red shoes.

The search is due to resume at 8am today and will involve local police, assisted by Marine Area Command, Coffs Harbour Water Police, Marine Rescue, Surf Life Saving Australia, and local lifeguards.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Police are appealing for information as they search for a man believed to be missing in water at Coffs Harbour.

At about 6.30pm, emergency services responded to reports a man was walking along the southern breakwall at Jordan Esplanade, when a wave hit, and he disappeared.

A woman who was near the end of the breakwall reported that while she did not actually see the man washed into the water, she had turned away briefly before a large wave washed over the wall and when she turned back, the man was gone.

No sign of anyone in the water has been found at this stage.

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman says some items were located nearby.

"Some items have been located but we don't know if they have been linked to this situation.

"We will continue searching until we can't search any more...the search will continue throughout the night at this stage."

Crews from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour, Marine Area Command; NSW Police Force; and Surf Life Saving NSW searched the waters around the breakwall, Korffs Islet and Muttonbird Island until the ocean search operation was called off for the night in failing light.

The crew of rescue vessel Coffs Harbour 30 were Mitch Harvey, Jayson Palczewski, Bob Ford and Paul McLeod, with communications support from Ken Brandli and Lindy Powells in the Coffs Harbour radio base.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen the man to come forward.

The man is described as being aged in his 20s, of muscular build, average height and with dark hair. He may have been wearing a red shirt, with grey or beige shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Coffs Harbour police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

More details to come