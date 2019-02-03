UPDATE: Man's condition improving, police review CCTV

HELP NEEDED: Police are calling for assistance after and incident in Woolgoolga last night.

UPDATE: The condition of the 45-year-old man who was found with severe head injuries on Friday night has improved.

The man is currently in Royal North Shore Hospital recovering from the incident which occurred in Woolgoolga.

The man was found on the side of River Street at 9pm by a member of the public who called emergency services to the scene.

A spokesman for the Coffs-Clarence Police said they have reviewed CCTV footage around the area which may assist them in their investigations.

The spokesman said detectives are still working on the case extremely hard.

