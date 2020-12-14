UPDATE: Major flooding to hit Bellingen this afternoon

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Major floodwaters to hit Bellingen this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned there could be major flooding at Bellingen this afternoon.

River levels at Thora have risen rapidly, exceeding the major flood level at 11am today.

The Bellinger River at Thora may reach around 6.50 metres 3pm with major flooding and further rises possible.

The Bellinger River at Bellingen may reach around 8.20 metres at 5pm with major flooding.

Sawtell Beach on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.

At Repton it's expected to reach the minor flood level (2m) around 7pm on the high tide. The river level may reach around 1.70 metres at midnight and into Wednesday. Further rises possible.

Other local catchments likely to be affected include:

- Clarence River - minor to moderate flooding

- Orara River - moderate flooding

- Coffs Coast - minor flooding

- Nambucca River - minor to moderate flooding

Orara Valley rivers in full flow on Monday afternoon:

Orara Valley rivers in full flow: The Urumbilum and Orara Rivers were in full flow this afternoon as torrential rain battered the Coffs Coast hinterland. By late afternoon Wongiwomble Creek was overflowing and beginning to inundate Upper Orara Rd.

EARLIER:

WITH creeks and rivers rising and more rain on the way Coffs Harbour SES is assessing the situation closely this morning (Tuesday December 15).

Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells says it has been a busy time, but there are some well-rested volunteers ready for duty with more rain on the way.

SES_Ready: Coffs Harbour SES in action, December 2020.

"The bureau is predicting another 125mm today and it's pretty windy out there," Mr Wells said.

"We have had 47 jobs over the last 24 hours but it was relatively quiet overnight.

Coffs Harbour SES deputy unit commander Martin Wells,

"It was mostly for leaking rooves and we had a partial roof collapse at Argyle St."

Volunteers have issued in excess of 450 sandbags in the last 24 hours. They can be picked up from Brelsford Park Coffs Harbour or, if necessary, they can be delivered.

Anyone who requires assistance should call 132 500 but if it is a life-threatening emergency call 000.

Overnight, Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen went under water, cutting the town in half.

North Bank Road, a popular 'escape route' for those living on the north side of town, is also closed with water over Slarkes Bridge.

A fallen tree on the Pacific Highway at Bonville is also causing traffic delays this morning.

And Mr Wells says there are a number of smaller bridges around Nana Glen which are also under water this morning.

"There are a number of road closures around Nana Glen and in the Coffs Harbour hinterland and we are still trying to get actual data on that at the moment, but it looks like Edward Sharpe Bridge is cut and Eastbank Road between Coramba and Bucca Rd is also under water."

Specialist flood rescue personnel have been called in to the region: two from the Newcastle SES and another 12 Fire and Rescue NSW personnel who have been trained in swift water rescue techniques.

Mr Wells is pleased to report there have been no recorded cases of people trying to drive through flood waters.

"The message we keep repeating is 'if it's flooded forget it' and we want people to keep remembering that message in the coming days."