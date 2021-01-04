UPDATE: Jetty plans forge ahead

Pre-sale of apartments in the $20m high-rise block, approved on the corner of Orlando and Collingwood Streets at the Jetty, will start in coming months, with construction expected to start later in the year.

The pre-sale of apartments in the $20m seven-storey building, approved on the corner of Orlando and Collingwood Streets at the Jetty, will start in coming months, with construction to begin later in the year.

Jim Booth from Casa Koala Architecture has confirmed that pre-sales will commence in March-April.

The large shed and residential building on the site will be demolished to make way for the mixed use contemporary building which was recently approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Mr Booth estimates the project value to be in excess of $20m with approximately 240 construction related jobs created over life of project.

There will be 46 apartments on the upper levels and a commercial hub on ground level.

New footpaths and landscaping will be undertaken and on site parking provided for 65 cars with driveway access from Collingwood St.

The State Government is currently in the process of finalising a draft concept plan to redevelop the jetty foreshore, while a number of prominent sites in the greater jetty area are also earmarked for future private redevelopment.

These include the former Forestry Building, recently purchased by Coffs Central owners Gowings, and the Jetty Village Shopping Centre purchased by Park Beach Plaza owners Bachrach Naumburger Group.

Mr Booth says the Orlando and Collingwood Street development represents the first strategically located property to be redeveloped within the Coffs Harbour Jetty Strip Precinct for more than 30 years.

It comes as Council pushes ahead with their plans to transform the Jetty Precinct into a more vibrant and pedestrian friendly environment into the future.

Casa Koala is behind a number of other major developments to kick off in Coffs Harbour this year, including the $22m upgrade of the Aanuka Beach Resort.

The hotel at the resort is managed by Break Free and negotiations are currently underway with a range of providers to secure a new lease.

They are also behind the multimillion-dollar upgrade of the Coffs Harbour Nursery.

These plans were approved by Council in December with construction due to start in March or April this year.