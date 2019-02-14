UPDATE: Hampton and Harlow lovers told to 'stay tuned'

UPDATE Friday 8am:

A SPOKESPERSON for boutique Gympie buinsess Hampton and Harlow, whose homeware, coffee bra and salon abruptly closed in Mary St yesterday when an eviction notice was served on the store, has sent a heartfelt message to its followers.

The statement was released last night, after owner Karen Bazzan declined to comment while she was still packing goods into a ute at close of business yesterday.

"It brings great sadness for us to say our beautiful little bricks and mortar store is now closed," a statement posted to Faecbook last night said.

"We have loved being a part of the beautiful Mary St community over the past five years and value the support from our lovely customers.

"We have supported many community groups, raffles, cent auctions, families who have suffered great loss, p & c's, the Gympie Turf Club and the list goes on.

"I really feel for these community groups as I know personally working with The Show Society for the last eight years how hard it is to fundraise to make events happen.

"I hope these people who want to bag local businesses and want to try and bully and bring people down, actually step out from behind their computers and phones and maybe start working in the community groups as they are really going to need it without local business support."

The statement also promised customers who suddenly find their favourite coffee bra gone, that Hampton and Harlow will announce a new location and will be in operation by 6am Monday.

"We value and appreciate all of the beautiful customers who have popped in today to help and tell us how much they loved our coffee and how much they will miss it, well....

"Stay tuned."

The Hampton and Harlow equestrian clothing range is still available at Gympie Saddleworld, alongside the online store, the statement confirmed.

Customers who have outstanding gift vouchers or lay-bys are urged to make contact with the business so they can be honoured.

Thursday 11am:

RENOWNED Gympie business Hampton and Harlow was evicted from its Mary St premises by receivers this morning.

Shop fittings, furniture and merchandise were loaded into a removalist truck from the centrally-located boutique that housed the luxurious Hampton and Harlow homewares store, adjoining coffee hub and upstairs hairdressing salon Hair by Hampton.

The store was also an outlet for international brand Hampton and Harlow Equestrian clothing collection.

MORE: Gympie brand skyrockets to world stage

As recently as this week, Hampton and Harlow was advertising on its Facebook page its service had expanded to include a small dine-in cafe space in-store, while Hair by Hampton advertised Formal hair and beauty packages three days ago.

Receivers Cor Cordis were appointed to the leased property at 62-76 Mary St in November last year, following the liquidation of Stirling Investments Qld Pty Ltd and PRB Constructions Pty Ltd four months ago.

The company confirmed it served eviction notices on two tenancies at the Mary St properties, but declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding the move.

"We will not be commenting further on that decision at this stage," Cor Cordis partner Darryl Kirk said. "It is our intention to take the property to the market this year.

"In the meantime we are seeking tenants for three retail shops on Mary St to join the Bendigo Bank in this prime location in Gympie."

Chifley Advisory liquidator Gavin Moss said in an Australian Securities and Investments Commission-lodged report to creditors last month the two Hampton and Harlow stores were leased at the building until September 4 this year.

Four other shops were also leased.

He said a "preliminary review" from available bank statements "indicate there may be unpaid rent owed to the company from related party tenants".

The building was bought by Stirling Investments in 2014.

Hampton and Harlow had been paying $15,600 in annual rent, and Hair by Hampton's rate was $10,400 (both excluding GST).

Mr Moss said the businesses owed almost $10,000 in combined loans to Stirling Investments when it went bust.