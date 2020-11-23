Menu
Firefighters have been kept busy with a fire at Franklins Road near Glenugie. Photos: NSW RFS.
News

UPDATE: Fireys play waiting game as blaze battles continue

Adam Hourigan
25th Nov 2020 5:49 PM
COOLER temperatures have helped bring fires south of Grafton under control, but fire authorities are working hard to quell them before predicted heatwave conditions this weekend.

RFS Clarence Valley district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said cooler temperatures and a wind change on Monday night gave fire crews a great opportunity to contain the fires on Tuesday.

“All things going well, and we don’t get extreme conditions, all should be okay for the fires in Halfway Creek,” he said.

>>> PREVIOUSLY: Arson suspected in fires south of Grafton

Fires at Luthers Road and Bald Knob Tickgate Road had been contained and Mr Watts said crews would be patrolling the areas given the dryness of the fuels and expected weather.

The fire at Franklins Road at Glenugie was also listed as contained, with work now being co-ordinated with Forests NSW to put in containment lines on the north east and south east.

“There’s managed lands to the east and private property to the west, and there’s a co-ordinated approach with the RFS taking the lead should the situation turn it into a major fire,” Supt Watts said.

Another fire beingcontrolled was in the remote Morgans Road area near Coaldale north-west of Grafton.

“It’s not posing any threats to built up assets,” Supt Watts said. “There’s a chance it could breaking national park lines, but we’re working towards containment. We’re working along the western edge of the fire.”

Supt Watts said it was a waiting game to see what would happen as temperatures climbed again over the weekend.

“We had a taste of summer last Monday and saw what fire can do,” he said.

“Even the smallest fire can grow exponentially in a short period of time in those conditions.”

