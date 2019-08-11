WATCH: Dramatic highway shut-down as Gympie siege unfolds

POLICE have corrected an earlier eyewitness report that a man had been arrested after a siege near the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

In an afternoon of drama, police blocked off the Bruce Highway from Channon St to south of Albert Park to clear the area.

"We've been told there is an armed man," one woman said as she reconsidered her accommodation plans.

"We had been booked into a motel on the highway, but we can't get there," she said.

SIEGE: Police closed off the Bruce Highway through Gympie this afternoon in response to what witnesses say was a siege. Arthur Gorrie

A police spokeswoman said officers had believed there was an armed man at the unit and responded by keeping the public at a distance and establishing an incident scene at a two-unit timber building on the south side of the highway.

Police were still investigating and trying to locate a person who was earlier reported to be possibly armed.

Officers reportedly broke down the front door of the unit building and were initially thought to have detained a man, as well as witnesses.

However new information indicates the man may still be at large.

Police remain on the scene, near the Caltex Service station.

WITNESS: Eyewitness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfolded. The white house behind him is believed to be the location of the police incident, possibly a siege, this afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

One witness said police were calling a man's name and had deployed a drone above a house.

Officers then broke down the front door and burst in.

Two squads of armed emergency police, including one from Brisbane, are believed to have been involved in the incident, which began before 5pm and ended about half an hour later.

Eye witness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfoled.

Other witnesses said police were calling out a man's name and telling him to answer his phone and come out.

"It wasn't scary," another witness said. "Police were in charge of it and handled the situation very carefully."

It is understood the man had left the scene before police could gain entry to the unit, one of two in a converted timber house on the highway.