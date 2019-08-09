Menu
UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms. FILE PHOTO
News

UPDATE: Dog squad called in to alleged Gympie gun incident

JOSH PRESTON
Philippe Coquerand
by and
9th Aug 2019 3:33 PM

UPDATE

A POLICE media spokesman said a dog squad had been called in to assist officers with inquiries related to an earlier incident in the Gympie region this afternoon.

The spokesman could not yet confirm intitial reports that a person held a gun to a car window in the vicinity of The Palms and Glastonbury.

Police are reportedly still making inquiries at a number of addresses in the area.

More to come.

BREAKING 3:10pm

UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms in the Gympie region, potentially as part of an attempted carjacking.

LATEST GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

A spokesman for Queensland Police said there had been reports of a weapon and that officers were looking for a vehicle, but could not confirm any of the information.

The initial reports came in at approximately 2:30pm.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

Gympie Times

