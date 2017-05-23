24°
News

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

Melissa Martin
| 23rd May 2017 5:00 PM
REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential
REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN a decision that is bound to divide the suburb, areas of Bonville have been approved for residential development following the finalisation of a planning proposal by the Department of Planning and Environment.

Under the changes, around 480 hectares of land has been rezoned from rural land to residential.

"This rezoning will allow for a new community of up to 340 homes to be built close to existing shops, schools and other services,” Craig Diss, Acting Director Regions, Northern said.

The Department of Planning and Environment has released the details of the locations affected by the changes.

The Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 7) states that the changes apply " certain land in the vicinity of Butlers Rd, Crossmaglen Rd, East Bonville Rd, Gleniffer Rd, Herdegen Cl, Irvines Rd, Keoghs Rd, North Bonville Rd, Pine Creek Way, Titans Cl, Williams Rd and Yarraman Rd Bonville.”

The Department did however make some amendments to the initial plan.

In a letter to Coffs Harbour City Council, Deputy Secretary of Planning Services Marcus Ray said he had decided to exclude 81 Butlers Rd, 77-75 Butlers Rd, 1 Williams Rd and 39 Strouds Rd and adjoining road reserve from the amended plan.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Ray stated the properties had been excluded for a range of reasons which included they had not undergone an appropriate level of site investigation, contained land which is identified as regionally significant farmland or flood prone land which had not been adequately investigated, or the land had not been identified in Council's rural residential strategy approved by the Department.

In addition to providing more homes, the planning proposal will also help protect native vegetation and animals with 66 hectares of land being zoned for environmental conservation.

The announcement has sparked debate on The Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page, you can join the conversation here.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bonville coffs coast property development real estate rezoning

Just In

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

Nearly 350 homes to be built in previously rural enclave

Wanted man who frequented northern beaches arrested

ARREST MADE: A man wanted on warrants, who frequented Coffs northern beaches, was arrested in Hornsby.

Man wanted on warrants who frequented the Coffs beaches arrested

'Honk to stop Adani': Protesters gather on hwy

Protesters stopped traffic today in the Coffs City Centre.

Community support for anti coal mine protest undeniable.

VIDEO: The strength of the human spirit

Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder shares his powerful story with The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club at C.ex Coffs.

A powerful story of personal motivation and inspiration

Local Partners

'Honk to stop Adani': Protesters gather on hwy

THE community support from passers-by was undeniable today as Adani coal mine protesters gathered on the Pacific Highway near City Square.

The sound of mountain music

Hillybilly goats play at the Sawtell RSL.

Hillbilly goats play at the Sawtell RSL.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

TWENTY-TWO people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Investment, Retirement or First Home

1/66 Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Apartment 2 1 1 $295,000-$315...

Whether you are looking for your first home, retirement home or an investment, this neat and tidy apartment is sure to impress. Located conveniently in a popular...

Town and Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 4 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance of this unique the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills and coastal views. Complete...

Home with Commercial Interest at Sapphire Beach!

4 Headland Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 1 $610,000

If this is not the best opportunity for a chance to grasp a piece of beach paradises in one of the most sort after areas, north of Coffs harbour? The famous...

Superbly Appointed Golf and Beach Home

7 Outrigger Place, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $745,000

What a fantastic opportunity to find a quality built home which is still under builder's warranty that has all the true appointed quality's. With polished...

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

Looking For A Seachange

8/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $169,000

Balance living and lifestyle in a secure residental park, this low maintenance 3 bedroom cabin situated in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines at Woolgoolga is set amongst...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Top of Arrawarra&#39;s Headland, Water front and Elite Position

19 Third Avenue, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 2 1 1 $1,100,000

This is a rare chance to buy into one of the most sort after areas in the Coffs Harbour Shire. Within 5 min drive to main town, this two bedroom cottage with...

STYLISH CLASSIC BEACH HOUSE

40 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

From the moment you enter this dual level home you will notice the fine attention to detail and the warm welcoming feel this beautifully designed home exudes.

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

214 Grays Road, Halfway Creek 2460

House 4 4 2 Auction 31st May...

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, this home offers the best of everything with no expense having been...

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!