UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

IN a decision that is bound to divide the suburb, areas of Bonville have been approved for residential development following the finalisation of a planning proposal by the Department of Planning and Environment.

Under the changes, around 480 hectares of land has been rezoned from rural land to residential.

"This rezoning will allow for a new community of up to 340 homes to be built close to existing shops, schools and other services,” Craig Diss, Acting Director Regions, Northern said.

The Department of Planning and Environment has released the details of the locations affected by the changes.

The Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 7) states that the changes apply " certain land in the vicinity of Butlers Rd, Crossmaglen Rd, East Bonville Rd, Gleniffer Rd, Herdegen Cl, Irvines Rd, Keoghs Rd, North Bonville Rd, Pine Creek Way, Titans Cl, Williams Rd and Yarraman Rd Bonville.”

The Department did however make some amendments to the initial plan.

In a letter to Coffs Harbour City Council, Deputy Secretary of Planning Services Marcus Ray said he had decided to exclude 81 Butlers Rd, 77-75 Butlers Rd, 1 Williams Rd and 39 Strouds Rd and adjoining road reserve from the amended plan.

Mr Ray stated the properties had been excluded for a range of reasons which included they had not undergone an appropriate level of site investigation, contained land which is identified as regionally significant farmland or flood prone land which had not been adequately investigated, or the land had not been identified in Council's rural residential strategy approved by the Department.

In addition to providing more homes, the planning proposal will also help protect native vegetation and animals with 66 hectares of land being zoned for environmental conservation.

