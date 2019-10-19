UPDATE: Dead motorbike rider is from the Coffs Harbour area

CRASH SCENE: It's believed the man who died when a car and motorbike collided yesterday is from the Coffs Harbour area.

CRASH SCENE: It's believed the man who died when a car and motorbike collided yesterday is from the Coffs Harbour area. Frank Redward

POLICE believe the man who died at the scene when his motorbike collided with an oncoming car yesterday is from the Coffs Harbour area.

The crash happened when the eastbound motorcyclist and a westbound car collided shortly after 4pm on Waterfall Way about 13km west of Bellingen.

The rider, believed to be a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

Three people travelling in the car were taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus with minor injuries. The driver, 31-year-old woman from Armidale, has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.

Waterfall Way was closed in both directions for four hours, re-opening at 8pm.

The rider is yet to be formally identified but it's believed he is from the Coffs Harbour area.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.