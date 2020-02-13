Menu
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

Zachary O'Brien
Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O’Brien,
13th Feb 2020 3:43 PM | Updated: 5:34 PM
UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.

The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.

 

 

EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

