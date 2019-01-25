UPDATE: Body found near highway was an elderly missing man

ON SCENE: The body of a male, thought to be that of a 90-year-old from the Port Macquarie area, has been located next to a crashed car in bushes on the northbound Waterfall Way offramp to the Pacific Highway this morning.

ON SCENE: The body of a male, thought to be that of a 90-year-old from the Port Macquarie area, has been located next to a crashed car in bushes on the northbound Waterfall Way offramp to the Pacific Highway this morning. Frank Redward

UPDATE: The body of the 90-year-old man found near the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning has been identified as that of a missing person.

The man had been reported as missing by his family in Nelson Bay last Thursday after failing to return home.

Police from Port Stephens Hunter Police District conducted an extensive search for the man and his car without success.

About 6am this morning a passing motorist saw a vehicle down an embankment, near the on ramp to the Pacific Highway, Raleigh, and notified police.

The body of a man, which has yet to be formally identified, was located inside the car.

It's believed the man may have been deceased in the vehicle for three to five days.

Inquiries into the incident continue, however his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Earlier: THE body of a 90-year-old man has been located inside a crashed car in bushes near the Pacific Highway this morning.

It's believed the car may have run off road up to three days ago, but was hidden from view due to the thick shrub it crashed into.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the site around 6am this morning after a motorist noticed signs of a crash and made the discovery of the vehicle and body.

Police forensic officers are expected to process the scene soon.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.