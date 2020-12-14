UPDATE: Bellinger river rising as SES prepare for deluge

THE stage is set for a busy day for local SES crews as they carry out vital reconnaissance on local creeks ahead of likely torrential rain later this morning.

Deputy unit commander for Coffs Harbour State Emergency Service Martin Wells said while they had fielded more that 40 jobs since yesterday they were still waiting for the more significant rainfall to come.

"We haven't seen the bulk of that rain come in yet, so this morning we have been doing some reconnaissance and intelligence gathering around the area. Just to see what all the creeks and bridges look like at the moment."

More heavy rain is headed our way over the next 24 hours.

As of 8am no roads or bridges were closed, but Mr Wells urged people to continue to monitor conditions, avoid driving into floodwaters and drive to conditions.

While the amount of overnight rain wasn't as significant as the early hours of Saturday, the worst is yet to come.

In the Bellinger River catchment, Crystal Creek had 123mm of rain and Glennifer 71mm since 9am yesterday and while Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen has not gone under, the water level is rising and was currently at 2.89m.

In Coffs Harbour since 9am yesterday Red Hill had received 50mm with Englands Road at 46mm.

Coffs Creek at Coffs Harbour was at 1.26m and rising, with Industrial Drive also rising at 1.94m.

In addition to the worsening rain, the coast is currently experiencing one of its biggest spring tides of the year, peaking at around 2m at 8.30am.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for many North Coast catchments and is predicting moderate flooding for the Orara River, minor flooding for the Coffs Coast and minor to moderate for the Nambucca River.