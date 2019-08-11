Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SIEGE: Police closed off the Bruce Highway through Gympie this afternoon in response to what witnesses say was a siege.
SIEGE: Police closed off the Bruce Highway through Gympie this afternoon in response to what witnesses say was a siege. Arthur Gorrie
Breaking

BREAKING: Armed police arrest man after Gympie siege

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Aug 2019 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE closed off a large section of the Bruce Highway late Sunday afternoon as witnesses reported an armed emergency.

Police are believed to have broken down the front door of a timber unit building on the Bruce Highway and detained a man, as well as witnesses.

A witness said a man, possibly armed, was in a house on the southern side of the highway near the Caltex service station, between Monkland and Channon Streets.

WITNESS: Eyewitness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfolded. The white house behind him is believed to be the location of the police incident, possibly a siege, this afternoon.
WITNESS: Eyewitness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfolded. The white house behind him is believed to be the location of the police incident, possibly a siege, this afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

One said police were calling a man's name and had deployed a drone above a house.

Officers then broke down the front door of the house and bust in, detaining people, including a man.

Two squads of armed emergency police are believed to have been involved in the incident, which began before 5pm and anded a few minutes ago.

Eye witness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfoled.

More as it comes to hand.

editors picks emergency response police incident siege
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Protect what we can': Crews focus in on Kremnos bushfire

    premium_icon 'Protect what we can': Crews focus in on Kremnos bushfire

    News Crews from around the State called in as attention turns to Middle Creek rd blaze

    UPDATE: Police locate missing child

    UPDATE: Police locate missing child

    Breaking The boy reported missing by his father yesterday has been found

    Bushfire cuts train line between Sydney and Brisbane

    Bushfire cuts train line between Sydney and Brisbane

    Breaking A bushfire is burning out of control in the vicinity of Clearfield Rd, Rappville

    WATCH: Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire

    premium_icon WATCH: Inside the Whiteman Creek bushfire

    News Firefighters battle to protect homes west of Grafton