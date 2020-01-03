Upcoming events on the Coffs Coast

Meet the Sydney Sixers

What: Come and meet the Sydney Sixers players. The stars will be doing meet and greets, signings, photographs and giveaways in the promotions court.

Where: Park Beach Plaza.

When: Today from 2pm to 3pm.

All Fired Up

What: The Coffs Harbour & District Motorcycle Restorers Club Inc will hold its first motorcycle expo with money raised going to local bushfire relief.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today and tomorrow from 10am to 5pm.

Valla Lions Fair

What: A fun day for everyone with stalls, food, kids rides, live music, a raffle draw and vintage machinery.

Where: Valla Reserve on Ocean View Drive.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2.30pm.

The Black Sorrows

What: From Fremantle to Melbourne to Townsville and dozens of shows in between, on their upcoming tour The Black Sorrows will showcase a live chemistry that’s never been more potent.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 3pm to 8pm.

Tickets are $15.

Neil Diamond tribute show

What: A superb Neil Diamond Tribute show told across song, screen and story, a show you don’t want to miss if you love a good laugh, cry, dance and singalong.

Where: Coffs Golf Club.

When: Saturday, January 11.

Tickets available from trybooking.com/526377

The Gypsy Art group exhibition

What: The Gypsy Art Group will be exhibiting their original art and craft at their annual exhibition. There will be demonstrations of eco- printing, contemporary Chinese brushwork and mono-printing techniques and more.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Tuesday, January 7 to Tuesday, January 14 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Annual model train expo

What: The Coffs Coast Railroad Modellers are proudly displaying a number of new layouts from around NSW, including the Roydon N Gauge layout, which has been three years in the making.

Where: Coffs Showground.

When: January 4 and 5 from 9am to 5pm.

The Growlers

What: Icons of the Los Angeles underground The Growlers announced their return to our golden coast this Summer for their biggest run of Australian and NZ shows to date.

The band’s success has been years in the making, fuelled by a non-stop flow of new material and their epic live shows with audiences singing along to every gloriously twisted lyric.

The Growlers advance their DIY aesthetic into a sturdier, synthier, dancier sound, bolstered by Nielsen’s finest lyrics to date.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Wednesday, doors open at 7.30pm.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Coffs Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Markets has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for over a decade.

Held weekly, the market offers a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet the people who grow and make the produce.

With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Every Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

IWA pro wrestling live at Sawtell RSL

What: Witness all the body slamming action in ring for this family fun show.

IWA has spent close to 20 years perfecting a unique form of Live Entertainment that has to be seen, to be believed – a slick combination of comedy, athleticism and drama, they are the physical embodiment of comic book superheroes and villains.

It features some Australia’s most talented and accomplished performers,

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, January 11.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

S now Queen’s Aussie Freezing Show

What: Step into a world of freezing fun and wonder with lots of interactive excitement, singing, dancing and special characters.

Children will be enchanted these school holidays as they help their favourite Snow Queen recover her lost magic wand so they can all play in magical falling snow.

Come dressed up, have fun and don’t forget to bring a toy for the hospital toy appeal.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, January 22 at 10.30am.

Visit cex.com.au

International Ocean Film Tour

What: The International Ocean Film Tour is the ultimate film event for all ocean lovers.

The International Ocean Film Tour is headed to Australia with the best ocean adventures and environmental documentaries on board. 120 minutes packed with the most inspiring short films from the seven seas and the best water sports action of the year.

Where: Event Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

When: Wednesday, February 12.

Visit bit.ly/37vZgK2