Crippling costs that sideline sporty kids

ALMOST one in three families are spending $2000 or more every year just so their children can play sport - with 10 per cent saying they fork out up to $5000.

Nearly half of the 1000 parents questioned in a new survey of mostly Western Sydney families said junior sport had become a "financial burden".

Outside of the usual fees and administration, parents said the biggest cost was travel - mainly covering petrol for long trips to events. However, uniforms and even "end of season celebrations" were starting to hit the hip-pocket.

Flossing and hip-hop moves? Why not? Glenmore Park under 8s start experimenting. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"Catering" had also got out of control.

Of the families where kids didn't play sport, 33 per cent said it was because costs were "too high".

Twenty-seven per cent blamed transport issues - in line with a 2015 NRMA survey that showed there were delays on many routes on Saturdays "due to congestion of more localised trips".

The new data, from St George Bank, found most families copped the costs on the chin because of the health and social benefits of sport, but they were crying out for help and a return to the more sensible days of junior leagues.

Central Coast junior players Jackson, Liam and Archie are excited about Usain Bolt being in town.

The research also revealed fascinating insight into major shifts of what boys and girls were choosing to play.

One in three families with a son said their boy played soccer while just 11 per cent said they played rugby league.

Basketball (at 18 per cent) was also well and truly ahead of league and Aussie rules (9 per cent).

Netball was not among the top three sports in popularity for girls.

The most popular sport for girls was dance (35 per cent), then gymnastics (20 per cent) and soccer (15 per cent).

Despite the NRL trumpeting the rise of females in their code, just 3 per cent of families with a girl said they participated in the sport.

St George general manager Ross Miller said parents were "trying to go above and beyond" for junior sport because of the health benefits.

Social analyst and demographer David Chalke said a "keeping up with the Joneses" mentality also contributed to escalating costs - with parents wanting the very best for their kids, whether it be uniforms, boots or training.

Rugby league remains an overwhelmingly boy-participation sport. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"I can imagine that for some people, sending your kids to sport is in itself a competitive sport," he said. "You used to see it with the mothers and the desire for your child to achieve what you didn't achieve."

Mr Chalke also said end-of-season celebrations had also become "bloody ridiculous", with the days of the humble sausage sizzle well and truly over.

"What used to be the humble prize-giving for best and fairest has expanded into a massive wingding and party - it only adds to cost for parents," he said.

"They're mimicking what the senior professional codes do … so you'll probably have equivalent of Mad Monday and going away for an end-of-season junket somewhere."

The NSW government is also trying to ease the crippling cost of junior sport through its Active Kids voucher program.

The vouchers give parents a $100 discount on registration costs for any sport for children aged between four and 18 years old.

Since launching the initiative on January 31, 608,683 vouchers have been downloaded for use - delivering some $60.8 million in savings.

"Western Sydney is seeing a resurgence of community sport and the Active Kids voucher is at the heart of it," Sports Minister Stuart Ayres said.