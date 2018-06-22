Menu
There is a possibility of a major rain event affecting the Northern Rivers.
Weather

Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

22nd Jun 2018 7:00 AM

THE possibility of a major rain event on the Northern Rivers has been flagged by an amateur weather forecaster.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said there were early indicators that between 100-300mm of rain was possible in Northern NSW and south-east Queensland, with up to 200mm falling in just 24 hours.

"This is still very far away (one week) however its time to start monitoring the possibility of a major rain event mid to late next week with one or multiple lows alongside with a deepening and approaching trough from the west," wrote on the North Coast Storm Chasers' Facebook page last night.

 

"It's all so far away, we wont talk about it much... Thursday next week 24-hour totals to 4pm indicated a low offshore moving to the coast with up to 200mm in the Gold Coast and up to 100-150 mm for many locations in south-east Queensland and north-east NSW.

"Total rainfall totals from mid next week to mid week after that... as we can see up to 300mm is possible for most of south-east Queensland and north-east NSW, but especially on the coasts with 200mm possible inland also.

"If this were to occur, it's going to be wet, wet, wet.

"Until some models update and we can be certain about this rain, we will not be 'locking in' this event just yet.

"Consider this an early heads up that things may get freaky next week."

