UP TO 100MM: Wet weather for Northern Rivers

Wet weather is on the way.

CLEAR, sunny skies have moved aside this week for a wet change on the Northern Rivers, with 100mm of rain predicted to fall over the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology said: "A complex low pressure system in the Tasman Sea is slowly moving east, while a high pressure centre near Tasmania extends a ridge over western New South Wales".

"These two systems are combining to generate fresh southerly winds and large waves.

"Conditions are expected to ease early this week with winds tending easterly as the low moves further east and a high pressure ridge strengthens in the western Tasman Sea."

There was a high to very high chance showers will continue today and into the rest of the week, with up to 45mm falling in certain areas on Wednesday.

Lismore will experience temperatures between 7C and 19C today, with 15mm of rain forecast.

About the same on Wednesday, but there was a "very high" chance of up to 40mm of rain, which was set to ease on Thursday dropping another 20mm.

Maximum temperatures of 18C and 19C in Byron Bay and Ballina today and Wednesday, with cloudy conditions. Predicted rainfall was 25mm today, 45mm Wednesday and 20mm again on Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures (maximum 20C and 21C) before conditions ease on Friday.

Tops of 19-20C in Casino today and Wednesday with 8mm and 30mm of rain predicted on these days before clearing on Friday.