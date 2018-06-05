Up and out of the Bunker

THE team at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery has a vision.

They want to make some changes and "raise the roof” and are hoping locals will put pen to paper in a show of support for their plan.

Manager Margaret Cameron and the Bunker volunteer team want to take things to the next level at the attraction on the hill, they need community support to see their vision through and are inviting everyone to come along to the gallery and view the architect's concept design that incorporates more exhibition space, cafe, theatre and workshop areas.

Click on the video for a brief overview.