Up and coming talent swarming to stadium

MORE than 260 young soccer players are set to converge on the C.ex Coffs International Stadium today for the Telstra SAP Country Gala Day.

North Coast Football will host the Telstra Skill Acquisition Program (SAP) Country Gala Day for boys aged 10 to 12 and girls aged 12 to 14.

The playing stocks come from 21 teams from North Coast Football, Northern Inland Football and Football Mid North Coast.

The boys and girls will be divided into three age groups where they will take part in development based games against each other.

Northern NSW Football technical director Michael Browne, who manages the High-Performance Programs, said this is a valuable element within the program.

"These Gala Days give the teams the opportunity to play games against different opponents and to get an idea as to how their players compare to their counterparts from other Zones," Browne said.

"They are a valuable element of our program."