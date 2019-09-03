Unwell and resigning: Woman’s email to boss after fraud

A WOMAN jailed for more than $270,000 of fraud emailed her boss to say she was "unwell" and resigned 20 minutes after the company found out about her crimes.

Allison Egar, 45, was sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court on Thursday for two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Judge Phillip Mahony convicted Egar and jailed her for three years with a non-parole period of 18 months.

The agreed facts state Egar defrauded two separate employers intermittently over four years.

The first was between October 2013 and October 2015 when she worked as a practice manager at Coffs Coast Skin Cancer and Wound Clinic.