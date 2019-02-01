Unveiling a world of art for the youth of Coffs

A FUNKY art gallery, set in a hip local alleyway is offering a new world of horizons to Coffs Harbour youth.

Planet Art Inc, a not-for-profit charity, was established to provide art as therapy to teenagers and young adults with mental health issues, as well as people with disabilities, the unemployed and local school aged children.

Community-minded local surgeon Professor Ned Abraham said Planet Art Inc. also supports local artists as a place to exhibit their works.

"We started off by supporting headspace to do those art therapy classes for teenagers and youth with mental health issues and then we went from there to having a place of our own where we will continue to run those art classes, not just just for youth with mental health issues, but for all school-aged kids across the board dividing the classes into two groups primary and secondary,” Prof. Abraham said.

"The response from the public, council and the local members has been very encouraging because there hasn't been a place like this in Coffs Harbour.

"We welcome the help of any volunteers to help out in the shop and we've had artists and volunteer teachers dedicate their time to do the art classes while we also have paid tutors and teachers thanks to donations to the charity,” he said.

Planet Art Inc. is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Find out more at planetart.com.au

