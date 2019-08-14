Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
A minke whale has been spotted off the Hervey Bay coast.
Pets & Animals

Unusual whale species spotted off coast of Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not just humpbacks that have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay as the whale watching season continues.

Minke whales have been spotted as well as some southern right whales.

The crew from the Tasman Venture shared the encounters on their Twitter page this week - as well as some interactions with television personalities.

Former Bachelorette Sam Frost, now host of her own show Mobile Living with Sam Frost, was on board recently to film a segment for her program.

The Queensland Weekender crew also took in the sights aboard the whale watching vessel.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch has also been having a ball this season on board QuickCat II.

Photographer Mark Fitz was on board to swim with the gentle giants and captured some incredible pictures during his time in the water.

Dolphins were also spotted during his time on the water.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours has also been enjoying the conditions, spotting Australian humpback dolphins and bottlenose dolphins on recent trips.

More Stories

hervey bay humpback whales minke whales southern right whales whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    premium_icon Politicians score points as workers face cuts

    Business AS both sides accuse each other of political point-scoring hundreds of Essential Energy workers across the region face an uncertain future.

    • 14th Aug 2019 11:16 AM
    Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    premium_icon Coffs Coast mourns a remarkable lady

    News Businesswoman and community stalwart Kerry Hines has died.

    Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    premium_icon Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

    News The facility could deliver 200 new training places

    Relieving the strain on council’s budget

    premium_icon Relieving the strain on council’s budget

    News Emergency services levy has putting strain on council budgets