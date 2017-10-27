Unusual story behind missing cat

Microchipped cat was returned to original owners who are now on the lookout for his current owner.

Microchipped cat was returned to original owners who are now on the lookout for his current owner. Contributed

IT sounds like a happy ending to a lost pet situation but this one is quite unique.

Karen Garcia received a phone call earlier this week from the Nambucca Heads vets asking for her daughter as they had her black and white cat, Panda.

A feel good moment, maybe, except for the fact Karens daughter Sara hadn't seen the cat for years.

"Many years ago now, my daughter Sara went to the pound to buy a cat,” Karen said.

Sara found a lovely black and white one she named Panda and had desexed and microchipped.

"Sara lived alone and loved her cat very much.

One day, out of the blue, Panda didn't come home and left his owner devastated, not knowing if someone had taken her or something bad had happened.

After months of searching the area for her beloved cat, Sara eventually moved away to Perth where she currently lives.

Sara and her mum Karen are now on the lookout for Pandas current owners who they said must be frantic about where the cat is.

"I'm searching for the owners who have looked after Panda for all those years, I'm hoping that someone, somewhere, knows of someone who knows the cat so we can reunite Panda with her family.

Panda was found on Reed Street in Nambucca Heads earlier this week, the vet said she has been looked after very well, is in great condition and is around 13 years old.

If you have any information, contact the Nambucca Heads vet on 6686 6666.