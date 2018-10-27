Unusual sex question that stumped Dr Karl

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is one of Australia’s best known science educators. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is one of Australia’s best known science educators. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

WARNING: Graphic

AUSTRALIA'S favourite scientist Dr Karl has made a career out of knowing the answer to obscure questions, but every now and then he gets thrown a curve ball.

You probably know Dr Karl from his regular appearances on national radio station Triple J, where he fields science questions from callers curious about the world.

At this point Dr Karl has fielded thousands of eclectic science queries but there's one that sticks out in his mind as most unexpected: "On one occasion, a lady rang in and said 'how come whenever I'm having oral sex with my husband and his penis hits the back of my throat I go temporarily deaf?'"

That's quite a question for national radio.

On further inquiry, Dr Karl confirmed the existence of such a phenomena.

"So I asked my girlfriends if they experienced it with their partners and it happened to them too," Dr Karl told news.com.au.

He has a theory on what's going on here. Imagine a sheet on a clothesline blowing in the wind that's clipped to the clothesline at the top. According to Dr Karl, that mental image is helpful in understanding what happens inside the human ear.

"When you are listening to the quietest noise you could possibly be listening to, your eardrum is moving backward and forwards by a fraction." (Equal to about the diameter of a hydrogen atom to be precise).

There is a tube that runs from the eardrum down the back of the throat called the Eustachian tube. During the glorious act of fellatio, it's possible the tube gets flattened by the foreign object, disrupting the passage of air through the ear.

"What I'm suggesting is that the penis pushing against the back of the throat pushes against the Eustachian tube and closes it off. It compresses the air on the inner side of the eardrum, so suddenly because of the air on the inner side of the eardrum, instead of being completely floppy it is now more stiff. It doesn't move so easily when the airwaves push on it so you go temporarily deaf," he said.

"That's my theory."

Certainly wasn’t aware of this, but I’ll take Dr Karl at his word.

Dr Karl doesn't have proof of this however he's confident this is the answer.

"It sounds like a good approximation of the answer," he said. "It's not impossible to do the experiment, we'd have a lot of fun going through the ethics committee."

This (sometimes salacious) wisdom is all part of his never-ending quest to soak up facts and learn all he can about the natural world to dispense to anyone who asks.

This quest leads him, for instance, to learn that when a whale feeds it doubles its body weight in water.

"The idea that a creature can double its weight by trying to have a feed, to me that's amazing," he said.

Or the fact that birds in Northern Australia have evolved into arsonists.

"They set fire and keep the fires going in an effort to get food. To me that was a big surprise," Dr Karl said.

Or the fact that commercial airline pilots get skin cancer a rate of about 42 per cent higher than the general population.

These are all anecdotes and stories that feature in Dr Karl's latest book Vital Science, released next week. The latest in his string of science-based books is aimed at kids and young teens, and is packed full of interesting stories and the science behind them. It touches on a wide range of topics, from the hidden cost of burning coal to exploring the sand dunes on Pluto.

Given its target audience, the pages don't contain anything like the stories he shared above.

But on that particular topic, in case you were wondering, consider yourself schooled.