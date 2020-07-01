Unusual blocks of land for sale are raising eyebrows

Lot F Bonville St is just over 2.5m wide. Photo: @realty

UNUSUAL blocks of land that have been listed for sale in Coffs Harbour are garnering some attention.

Lot F in Bonville St is just 2.7m wide by 50.3m long and is "more accurately described as a laneway" by listing agent Mark Killian of @realty.

Admittedly unsure of how the residential land could be used considering it's too small to build on, Mr Killian kept it simple in the property description: "Unclear what you would use it for but everything or any block of land has a use and value to someone. Storage ????"

Lot F Bonville St is listed for sale at $69,000. Photo: @realty

The fully fenced strip is listed for sale at $69,000 after it purchased for $9,550 just over a month ago.

Mr Killian is however confident that it will sell, telling the Daily Telegraph he has sold some similar properties for use as storage spaces.

The skinny block was one of 13 small parcels of closed roads that Coffs Harbour City Council stated had accumulated around $134,000 in outstanding rates and charges over the course of 10 years.

After council had reached out to the owners several times but to no avail, councillors voted unanimously to recover the debt by selling these 13 properties at a meeting in August last year.

Lot 1 Park Ave, which forms part of a parking lot, is also up for sale. Photo: @realty

The same agency has listed another one of these properties, Lot 1 in Park Ave, for the same price of $69,000.

This commercial lot is just 3m wide by 30m long and forms part of a parking lot - just squeezing in two parking spaces.

This slice of parking lot sold for $6,100 over a month ago.