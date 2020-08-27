‘Unsurvivable’ US storm explodes into monster

A massive hurricane hurtling towards the US has strengthened into a dangerous category 4 storm.

Hurricane Laura is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting warnings of an "unsurvivable" storm surge of up to 6m, with evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of coastal residents of Louisiana and Texas.

Calling the hurricane "extremely dangerous", the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Laura was packing winds of 220km/h and was expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast overnight.

🌀Laura's impressive structure continues to improve by the minute as this GOES satellite loop of the last 30 minutes shows. While Laura will remain well west of our area this is a life threatening situation to areas along the southwestern Louisiana Coast and Eastern Texas coast. pic.twitter.com/06D6warOOC — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) August 26, 2020

It said: "(The) unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana."

Storm surges could penetrate up to 48km/h inland along parts of the coasts, and peak surge coupled with high tide could see water as high as 6m above normal levels.

"The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm's way and protect themselves," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

"The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate.

"Your property can be replaced," Mr Abbott said. "Your life cannot be replaced."

US President Donald Trump told residents in the path of the storm to "listen to local officials".

"Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane," Mr Trump tweeted. "My administration remains fully engaged with state and local emergency managers."

'NOT GOING TO PLAY WITH THE GOOD LORD'

Jimmy Ray was among those heeding evacuation orders in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"We were going to try to ride it out at the house, but we found out that it was going to be too bad," Mr Ray told AFP outside an evacuation facility.

Another evacuee in Lake Charles, Patricia Como, said her sister, her brother, cousins and other family members had stayed behind but she was "not going to take a chance".

"I'm not going to play with the good Lord," Ms Como said.

Craig Brown, acting mayor of Galveston, Texas, which suffered the deadliest hurricane in US history in 1900 with thousands of deaths, said the authorities were "monitoring this very closely".

"We've had good co-operation from our residents on evacuation," he said, adding that it was not mandatory.

"If they want to stay put, then we allow them to do that," he said. "But we do tell them if they stay, they may not have any emergency services available to them."

Angela Jouett, director of evacuation operations in Lake Charles, said the authorities had new protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People that come in, they get their hands sprayed with sanitiser," Ms Jouett said. "They're having their temperature checks, and we're also spacing everybody in six foot (1.8m) distancing."

STRUCK HAITI, DOMINICAN REPUBLICAN

In New Orleans, devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the historic French Quarter was empty of tourists, while sandbags were piled up in front of the doorways of colonial-style buildings and windows were boarded up with plywood.

The city remains traumatised from Katrina, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm, flooding 80 per cent of the city and killing more than 1800 people.

Laura earlier caused flooding in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, killing at least 25 people.

In Cuba, it caused material damage but no deaths.

The Atlantic storm season, which runs through to November, could be one of the busiest ever this year, with the NHC predicting as many as 25 named storms. Laura is the 12th so far.

Originally published as 'Unsurvivable' storm explodes into monster