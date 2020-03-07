’Unstable air mass’ to bring storms

Ex-tropical cyclone Esther has brought rain and flooding to Australia’s east coast this week, with the wet weather to continue into the weekend.

Ex-tropical cyclone Esther is finally expected to move away from Australia, leaving behind a trail of wet weather that will continue into the weekend for the east coast. And a new cyclone could be in the works which will bring even more moisture.

The system was only classified as a tropical cyclone for about one day before it downgraded as it moved from Northern Australia all the way to the southeast.

The ex-cyclone created a "500km wide rain band" as it made away across the country this week, leaving storms, heavy rain and flood in its wake.

It was expected to move into the Tasman Sea on Friday night and into Saturday morning but residents in the country's east can still expect to see some lingering rain this weekend.

Sky News Weather Meteorologist Alison Osborne said most of the wet weather will be centred around the coast.

More wet weather is expected for the east coast as a low forms in the country’s north. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

"What we will see is a broad ridge moving along the NSW coast and eventually the Queensland coast which will generally keep showers across those eastern regions," she said.

"In NSW we will see showers and even storms across parts of the northern ranges from Saturday morning. However most of that rain activity will be camped across the ranges and not making it towards the west."

Ms Osborne said on Sunday a trough further north is expected to deepen and could cause storms around areas like Bourke and Moree.

Eastern Queensland is expected to see the heaviest rain over the weekend, having already copped a drenching throughout the week.

"There is a very humid and very unstable air mass over parts of eastern Queensland," Ms Osborne said.

"We will see some storms, some of them may be severe, delivering heavy rainfall which means that flash flood risk in eastern Queensland really hasn't moved away."

Rain has poured down across Sydney this week. Picture: John Grainger

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central and northern parts of the Queensland coast on Friday afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the BOM said.

Areas that are likely to see heavy falls include Mackay, Proserpine, Charters Towers, Bowen, Collinsville and Mareeba.

Thunderstorms along the coast are expected to last until Sunday, with a major flood warning still in place for Balonne, Barcoo, Bullo, Paroo and Warrego rivers

There is also "increasing monsoonal activity" of the coast of northern Queensland into next week.

"A low is expected to develop near Cape York Peninsula before moving east into the Coral Sea next week," BOM said.

"We're watching the system for cyclone development."

Early modelling shows increasing monsoonal activity from Tuesday. A low is expected to develop near Cape York Peninsula before moving east into the Coral Sea next week. We're watching the system for #cyclone development. See more ... https://t.co/rdI2dvxAes #GetReadyQueensland pic.twitter.com/T78DYl4nEg — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 6, 2020

AROUND THE CAPITALS

Rain will be a feature across Sydney over the weekend but it shouldn't be sustained with up to 4mm expected on Saturday and just 1mm on Sunday.

It will be a cloudy weekend with the maximum temperature hovering around 24C.

Brisbane will see up to 10mm of rain on Saturday, with a chance of a thunderstorm throughout the day.

The rain will begin to ease on Sunday with 3mm of rain forecast, along with a top temperature of 29C over the two days.

After a wet week Melbourne will finally see the sun again as the clouds start to clear on Saturday.

There will be a top temperature of 23C on Sunday with the day expected to be mostly sunny.

A sunny weekend is also on the cards for Perth, with the temperature forecast to hit 28C on Saturday and 31C on Sunday.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny as well, with winds of up to 30km/h expected to go through the city in the morning and late afternoon on Saturday.

The temperature is expected to reach 25C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

Hobart residents should see some light rain around on Saturday before easing slightly into a cloudy day on Sunday.

The top temperature for the weekend is forecast to stick around 16C.

Canberra will see possible showers on Saturday afternoon, with temperatures expected to stay around a top of 22C over the next two days.

Darwin is in for a stormy weekend, with the area expected to get up to 15mm of rain on Saturday and 20mm on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to reach a top of 33C over the next few days.