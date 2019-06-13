UNSOLVED: One year on from Brooms Head disappearance

FAMILIAR COMBINATION: Kenny was passionate about his vegetable patch in the family backyard.

FAMILIAR COMBINATION: Kenny was passionate about his vegetable patch in the family backyard. Stephen Otton

ONE year on and one question remains unanswered: what happened to Ken Parker?

Friends and family have been living in limbo since the 79-year-old Brooms Head man disappeared without a trace on June 13, 2018.

"It's just odd; a mystery no one can figure out," neighbour and friend Stephen Otton said.

Mr Parker was last seen about 1.30pm on a Wednesday, supposedly on his way out to the Sandon River for a fishing trip. His boat was later found still anchored to the jetty and fishing rod missing. It was like he had simply vanished.

"Unfortunately, with these cases we might never get answers," Chief inspector Jo Reid said.

"There's a high probability that he is deceased, but that determination comes down from the Coroner."

Insp Reid said the investigation was now complete and police were awaiting advice from the NSW State Coroner to make a final decision on what happened.

Neighbour and friend Stephen Otton captured many moments in Ken Parker's life out at Brooms Head. Mr Parker went missing from Sandon Village on June 13, 2018. Stephen Otton

"They will look at all the factors involved and make a determination on what happened," she said.

"This could mean a formal record that he is deceased, or that we look further into his disappearance."

Whatever decision the Coroner makes on this case, finding closure will still remain a difficult task for family and friends.

NO SIGNS: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker. Stephen Otton

"That quaintness around Brooms Head, it's just not there any more because he's not there any more," Mr Otton said.

"I used to see him all the time and now that familiar face is missing; it feels odd now. He was part of the town, just like Brumby was, and now they're both gone."

Friend and neighbour Stephen Otton shares his thoughts:

"Kenny was passionate about his vegetable patch in the family backyard. He used to give his veggies to the neighbours and, on one visit, I was lucky to receive a few tomatoes and super large onions. Most mornings at the crack of dawn he would be out there around Brooms collecting Brumby's droppings with his lovely dog Digger for his perfect garden mix. I even spotted Kenny on the beach collecting seaweed for his compost. Kenny's final dream came true when we put a feeding tub by his back fence just behind the vegetable patch for Brumby who was unwell. Rest in Peace Kenny, Digger and Brumby. An era of Brooms now missed by many."