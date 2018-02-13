Another serious dog attack sees man bitten

Michael Burg helped when he saw a friend's pet being attacked by another dog in Woolgoolga.

WHEN Michael Burg looked in his rearview mirror to see a friend's dog in the jaws of another, instinct took over and he did all he could to help, even if it meant being injured himself.

Since the attack that claimed the life of a small dog, statistics reveal Coffs Harbour is listed as having the most serious dog attacks involving people across the state.

Michael and his two-year-old daughter were driving past the Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Park, when Michael said they saw a family friend walking her two fluffy little dogs being trailed by a tan bullmastiff and smaller black dog.

"Just as I passed her I heard her screaming and looked in the rear view mirror. The mastiff had one of her dogs and was basically shaking it," Michael said.

"I pulled over, jumped out, ran over and gave it a massive kick in the guts.

"It did nothing so I grabbed it by the collar, picked it up, shook it a little bit then it dropped the dog.

After the little dog was dropped, Michael was bitten on the forearm.

"It then swung around one way so I grabbed its head and pushed it away but then it swung around the other way and latched onto my forearm.

"I dropped it, it ran off and we scooped up both my friend's dogs and headed to the vets.

"The dog was still alive when we got to the vets but they couldn't save it. It had a broken spine.

", I had my two year old daughter with me in the car, luckily I wasn't walking with her.

"Stitches and tetanus shots, not how I was planning on spending my Friday morning.

Police and council rangers were called and later that day, the dogs were picked up.