22°
News

Unplug this Easter

Rachel Vercoe
| 6th Apr 2017 9:00 AM
The Easter holidays are the perfect time to unplug your kids from their devices and get back to basics, say experts.
The Easter holidays are the perfect time to unplug your kids from their devices and get back to basics, say experts. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PARENTS are being encouraged to take the Easter holidays as an opportunity to unplug kids from their devices and re-connect as a family.

Child psychologist Nicole Pierotti said, "technology has irreversibly altered childhood as we know it, it has changed the way children think, play, communicate and learn”.

"There are definite changes to children's brain structure, their attention span, and physically in their ability to move, draw, write and read”.

Australia's Physical Activity recommendations suggest children aged five to 18 accumulate no more than two hours of screen time a day and children under the age of two do not spend any time viewing TV.

"The school holidays, even if it's just the Easter long weekend, can give the chance to enjoy a change of pace and connect with our kids."

Nicole's top tips to connect with your kids this school holidays.

1. Unplug - Unplug or put time limits on screen time and include all devices to encourage other activities to help you connect as a family.　

2. Back to Basics - Craft activities can be very therapeutic for children, have pens and pencils on hand for creative writing, drawing and colouring-in.

Easter is a great time for craft for young children, make an Easter Bonnet, basket or decorate hard-boiled eggs, cut out magazine pictures or colour in a line drawing. 　　

3. Day to day - Involve children in what you are doing, putting away the groceries, or setting the dining table, children love to be included in adult activities and it helps their confidence.

Often when children and teenagers are engaged in a task, this is when they'll tell you what's going on for them, it's a chance to communicate and bond.　　

4. Chill-out time - Unplugging from technology provides time to wind down, this includes playing a musical instrument, reading a real book, chatting to family and creative activities.

Even a little bit of 'boredom' can be a good thing as it allows time for creative thought.

Mulling things over can spark children's imaginations and gives them a chance to get away from the external information overload that can happen in the external world and reconnect to their internal world.　

5. Fresh Air - Playing tag, flying kites, running with a ball, or collecting pebbles on the beach are the activities many of us grew up with and yet today get lost with our busy schedules and reliance on technology.

Children can benefit from spending time away from their screens and sedentary activities by becoming absorbed in a game or activity outdoors in the natural environment.　 　

6. Get Writing - Sitting with your child and practising handwriting skills in a relaxed and supportive home environment during holiday time can help build their confidence.

Encourage your child to have fun whilst writing by using different colours or decorating the page border.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Helping out is business as usual

Helping out is business as usual

COFFS Coast truck driver Stephen McIntosh drops everything to help with local flood relief effort.

First donations have left town on way to flood victims

Food victim donations being loaded onto trucks at Baileys centre.

We need your help

Kiwi ready to roll into Coffs on 12,000km adventure

GOING HARD: Grant Rawlinson and Charlie Smith row past Cristo Rei on their 12,000km Home to Home trip.

Next leg of gruelling adventure heads to Coffs Harbour

Massive mackerel battles former footy star

NICE ONE: Andrew Ettingshausen caught this huge Spanish mackerel off Nambucca Heads last week.

Huge Spanish mackerel monsters bait cast out by Andrew Ettingshausen

Local Partners

Rescue chopper team benefit from Free Standing's big win

THE win in the Country Chanpionships Final by the Coffs Harbour trained Free Standing continues to be a great fairytale.

A community building initiative

SENSE OF COMMUNITY: The Coffs Harbour City Council's MyCoffs initiative has determined a number of community champions.

From the General Manager's desk

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $485,000...

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

HIA Award Winning - Pure &#39;Coastal Resort Lifestyle&#39;

3 Beachcomber Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 3 $799,000 ...

From the moment you drive into the property you can see this is no ordinary home with its cascading roof lines and grand entry. The open plan design is the...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

33 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

What could be better than moving into a brand new home? What if that home was in a sought after family friendly estate only minutes to everything? This brand new...

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

The ultimate lifestyle property!

7/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Korora Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll...

Take the lift to your cosmopolitan Jetty lifestyle!

6/7 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 2 $799,000

Welcome to life at LUXE and start experiencing the best of what the Jetty has to offer. Superbly designed and with the freshness of being just three years young...

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $800,000

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

Beachfront land...

6a Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $420,000

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this newly subdivided land offers a beachside lifestyle second to none. ...

Plenty of potential for those with vision

POTENTIAL PLUS: This Howard St home is ripe for a little renovation or development

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Stamp duty the root of price problems

STAMP DUTY: There are calls for a reduction in stamp duty to ease housing affordability.

Calls for action to help housing affordability

Agent steps out with new brand

New look for Coffs agent

Bonville beauty earns top dollar

Bonville's exclusivity factor has just gone up a notch

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!