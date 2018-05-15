Unplanned late night power outage

OVER 1300 people were left without power last night in Toormina, Boambee and surrounding areas.

The Essential Energy power outages website said there was an unplanned power outage at 9.29pm affecting 1350 customers and crews were investigating.

People took to Facebook to see how widespread the outage was and questioned what could have happened.

"There's a tree that has come down on a power line in Toormina,” commented Thomas T-Chops Chapman.

More information to come.