Unmasked: Trio accused of killing grandfatherface court

These three people can now be revealed as those charged with the stabbing murder of a grandfather – one of them is his ex-wife who made the call to police.

The ex-wife of a man found attacked up to 70 times has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

For the first time The Advertiser can reveal the identity of the woman and her two alleged accomplices, who have also pleaded not guilty, after a suppression order on their names and images lapsed last year.

Tanya Hinrichsen, 42, of Morphett Vale, Gavin Scott Skinner, 45, and Robert John Thrupp, 46, both from Christie Downs appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.

All three have remained in custody since they were arrested and charged in the days after the body of Steven Hinrichsen, 63, was found at his Nathan Crt, Morphett Vale home just after 9am on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

Gavin Scott Skinner, Tanya Hinrichsen and Robert John Thrupp are all accused of the murder of Steven Hinrichsen.

Appearing in court via video link, all three entered not guilty pleas and were scheduled to appear in the Supreme Court for arraignment.

Mr Hinrichsen's death was first declared "unexplained" by police after his body was found during a welfare check.

During later court appearances prosecutors said that Mr Hinrichsen had suffered up to 70 stab, slash and blunt force trauma injuries.

In their initial custody hearing prosecutors told the court that Hinrichsen herself had made the welfare call to police to check on her ex-husband.

She was arrested at the property shortly after the body was found.

Skinner was arrested at his house a short time later while Thrupp was arrested that afternoon.

All three were refused bail as police continued to search for the knife used to inflict what police described as "violent and brutal attack" on the father of four.

Police at Nathan Crt, Morphett Vale, after the body of Steven Hinrichsen was found. Picture: AAP / Emma Brasier

The identity of the three accused was initially suppressed as police sought witnesses to the attack.

During early court hearings prosecutors said evidence of text messages between the three as well as security camera footage of the accused on the same street as the murder would be presented to the court.

Hinrichsen's triple-0 call was also analysed by police.

In the days following Mr Hinrichsen's death, his family paid tribute to the avid Port Adelaide supporter, saying he loved his kids and three grandchildren.

The trio will appear in the Supreme Court in April for arraignment.