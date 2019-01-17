Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Adviser accused of kickbacks from developer

by Aaron Bunch
17th Jan 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN unlicensed Queensland financial adviser accused of taking kickbacks from property developers is being investigated by the corporate watchdog.

Richard Gardner is accused of recommending clients set up self-managed superannuation funds to build or purchase new investment properties from specific developers, for which he received substantial commissions.

The Australian Investments and Securities Commission says in a statement today that it will seek a court order at the Brisbane Supreme Court on February 12 to stop Mr Gardner's unauthorised business.

asic editors picks financial advisor richard gardner

Top Stories

    Scepticism still over pledge for bypass tunnels

    premium_icon Scepticism still over pledge for bypass tunnels

    News The key residents' group rallying for three tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass route isn't convinced by The Nationals committment to a $1.5-billion project.

    • 17th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Adventures of a flying fish with a love of chips

    premium_icon Adventures of a flying fish with a love of chips

    News One of those amazing community stories, Coffs is proud to share.

    Mother to stand trial for alleged mugging spree

    premium_icon Mother to stand trial for alleged mugging spree

    News Woman accused of playing role in machete robberies.

    High school teacher facing rape charges

    premium_icon High school teacher facing rape charges

    News Coffs Harbour teacher appears in court this week.