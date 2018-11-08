Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Unlicensed driver's drunk crash on way to visit family

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who has never held a driver's licence crashed into a parked vehicle when he drove drunk to Kawana to visit family members.

Joseph Patrick Hickson, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of unlicensed driving, one of drink driving, and one of driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were at the Country Caravan Park for a welfare check on another person when they noticed the damaged Mazda and made inquiries.

He said the defendant admitted driving the vehicle to Kawana to visit family and losing control after hitting a kerb and crashing into a parked car on Price Ave.

The court heard Hickson had never held a driver's licence. He was fined $1300 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

drunk driver price avenue tmbcourt unlicensed driver
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Officer recounts moments before fatal shots were fired

    premium_icon Officer recounts moments before fatal shots were fired

    Crime Senior Constable Logan O'Donohue gave evidence at the inquest into the shooting death of Paul Lambert.

    Man praised for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    premium_icon Man praised for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    News NSW Police commend Grafton man's courageous efforts.

    Victim of White Shark attack named

    Victim of White Shark attack named

    News The DPI identified the shark involved was a White Shark

    Customer wins $50k while shopping in Urunga

    premium_icon Customer wins $50k while shopping in Urunga

    Offbeat Big win cause to celebrate with a few Moscatos.

    Local Partners