Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man, 32, has been arrested.
A man, 32, has been arrested. Trevor Veale
News

Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

3rd Dec 2018 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMMUNITION, stolen property and fraudulent number plates were discovered inside a vehicle after an unlicensed driver led police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour over the weekend.

Just before 10.30pm on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over a Holden Commodore on Ocean Parade, however the driver failed to stop and the pursuit began.

The vehicle then stopped in Phillip St where it reversed and smashed into the front of the police vehicle before speeding off.

Police followed the vehicle along the Pacific Hwy when the Holden came to a stop at Urunga.

A man, 32, was arrested.

Searching the vehicle, officers seized the stolen property, ammunition and fraudulent number plates.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was charged with a number of offences, including:

-Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously

-Use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention

-Never licensed person drive vehicle on road

-Possess property stolen outside NSW

-Possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority

-Possess housebreaking implements.

The man was refused bail and appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

ammunition coffs harbour pacific highway police pursuit stolen property urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    premium_icon Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    News Kevin Hogan's royal flush on petrol pricing

    • 3rd Dec 2018 4:30 PM
    Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    premium_icon Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    News Candidates are being lobbied to support this alternative concept.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    premium_icon Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    News Number of arrests made as part of NSW Police's Operation Explorer.

    Local Partners