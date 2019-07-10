Unlicensed driver leads police on drug-fuelled pursuit

The driver will front court on numerous charges after a pursuit.

The driver will front court on numerous charges after a pursuit. contributed

A LISMORE man will front court after an he was allegedly caught driving high and unlicensed when he led police on an early morning pursuit.

Casino police will allege that at 1:20am today members of the public called police about a car that appeared abandoned at Naughtons Gap that had the engine running.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said as police approached the vehicle it drove off and refused to stop.

After a short time the vehicle stopped and the driver, a 34-year-old man, threw a bag containing 28 grams of cannabis out of a window.

A search of the man revealed 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, and a roadside drug test went positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, not comply with direction to stop, and drive whilst unlicensed.

Snr Const Henderson said a further charge may be laid once the result of the drug test are known.

He will appear at Casino Local Court next month.