Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
University of Sunshine Coast student Lauren Zeglio encourages others to take up extra work placements. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
University of Sunshine Coast student Lauren Zeglio encourages others to take up extra work placements. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
Education

Graduates not ready for reality: study

by Stephanie Bennett
20th May 2019 5:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIVERSITY students are graduating feeling unprepared for the real world, new research has found.

A study from online study support service Studiosity has found more than 80 per cent of university graduates feel they could be more prepared for the workforce, with almost half believing they don't have enough relevant skills for their field.

Studiosity chief executive Michael Larsen said students could feel demoralised if after years of study they found it difficult to find a job.

But he said while universities had been doing more, particularly over the past decade, to prepare students for the workforce, there were gaps which needed to be addressed.

"Although our universities have become more focused on graduate employability, a common employer concern is the quality of students' written communication skills.

"I believe the higher education sector still has significant scope to improve in this area.

"Many employers would argue they have much more to do."

University of the Sunshine Coast student Lauren Zeglio, who is studying a Bachelor of Animal Ecology, encouraged students to seek extra practical placements or volunteering outside of their coursework.

"It's a really good way to link some of the theory work you are doing, and to get your name out there," she said.

More Stories

Show More
employment graduates students work experience

Top Stories

    'Dragging their heels': Conaghan will tackle RMS over bypass

    premium_icon 'Dragging their heels': Conaghan will tackle RMS over bypass

    News THAT winning feeling has begun to sink into Pat Conaghan 24 hours after his memorable night, but the former police officer hasn't taken his eyes off the prize.

    'Tarnished goods': Oakeshott's career is most likely over

    premium_icon 'Tarnished goods': Oakeshott's career is most likely over

    News INDEPENDENT said it's 'highly unlikely' he will continue in politics