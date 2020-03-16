Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

University shuts down classes for week

by Nathan Edwards
16th Mar 2020 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE University of Queensland has put all classes on hold, starting on Monday.

Releasing a statement late tonight, the University has announced it will put all teaching, lectures and tutorials, both online and in person, on hold for one week.

"UQ has decided to pause all coursework teaching, including lectures and tutorials in person and online, from tomorrow," Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

coronaviruspromo

"This is a big call, and one I have not taken lightly. We offer more than 300 programs and around 3300 courses, and the scale and complexity of achieving these changes are significant.

University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short
University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short

"With the confirmation this afternoon from Queensland Health that another student has been confirmed with COVID-19, I encourage you to adhere to the Government guidelines on social distancing and healthy hygiene habits. We understand Queensland Health are commencing contact tracing.

"I believe the decision to pause teaching for one week will ensure our students continue to receive a world-class education from Australia's best teachers and secure your academic success this year.

Teaching will resume on Monday, March 23.

The statement said the university campuses would remain open with libraries, study spaces and eating areas all operating as normal.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus shutdown university of queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health No handshakes, huge fines for visitors who don’t self-isolate and even bigger limits on gatherings could be announced within days.

        • 16th Mar 2020 6:10 AM
        Valleys dispute final round result against Harwood

        premium_icon Valleys dispute final round result against Harwood

        Cricket 'We walked off the field and shook hands and the game was done'

        Police ask for help with dog thefts

        premium_icon Police ask for help with dog thefts

        News Police are urging the public to come forward and help over reports of missing dogs...

        Alleged drug drivers caught after road spikes deployed

        premium_icon Alleged drug drivers caught after road spikes deployed

        Crime Three separate incidents highlight horror weekend of infringements on Northern...